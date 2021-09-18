Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 8,499 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after buying an additional 1,110,599 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after buying an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after buying an additional 808,689 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after buying an additional 762,859 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $116.08 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

