Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 126,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 943,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,209,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 51,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.