Skycoin (SKY) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $27.31 million and approximately $789,040.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00072791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00175140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07119436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,398.81 or 0.99966824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.33 or 0.00847535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.