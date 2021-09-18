Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $222,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 544,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,363,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $175.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.44 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.