SmartCash Achieves Market Cap of $8.78 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $334,779.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,949.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.17 or 0.07130734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.35 or 0.00376129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.39 or 0.01331378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00118245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.47 or 0.00559890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.89 or 0.00489865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00361816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006543 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

