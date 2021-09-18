SmartCash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $368,897.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $368,897.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,336.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.66 or 0.07225751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.00376503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.96 or 0.01303294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00118916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.79 or 0.00551939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.85 or 0.00492083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.27 or 0.00327442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006347 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

