SmartKey Market Capitalization Hits $40.30 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a market cap of $40.30 million and approximately $975,404.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00058595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00131354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046199 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

