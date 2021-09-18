smARTOFGIVING Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and $28,141.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

