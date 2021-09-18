Smartshare 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26,685.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $730,927.73 and approximately $26,685.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00102309 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

