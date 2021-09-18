Smaugs NFT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $440,856.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $440,856.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00123638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00175995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.94 or 0.07170317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,240.38 or 0.99512402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.55 or 0.00848955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.