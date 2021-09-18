SmileyCoin (SMLY) Hits Market Capitalization of $740,183.60

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $740,183.60 and $124.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

