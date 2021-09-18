Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNMRF shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.71 on Friday. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

