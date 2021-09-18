Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 612,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,404 shares during the period. Snap accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Snap were worth $41,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNAP traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. 20,939,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,134,402. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $25,022,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,798,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,026,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,740,070 shares of company stock worth $347,856,207.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

