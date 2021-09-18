SnowGem (XSG) One Day Volume Hits $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004933 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

