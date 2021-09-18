Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 281,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPOD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 199,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

