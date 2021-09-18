Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Update

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 42,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 10,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAC. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,193,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

