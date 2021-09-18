Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stock Position Lifted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,942,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 274,520 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 96.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after acquiring an additional 181,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 144,928 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.