Solanium (SLIM) Market Cap Hits $189.17 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Solanium has a total market cap of $189.17 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00008537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00072031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00121466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00174106 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.98 or 0.07107826 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,106.56 or 0.99864344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.34 or 0.00845588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.