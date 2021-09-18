SoMee.Social [OLD] Market Cap Tops $3.15 Million (ONG)

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $60.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00131360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About SoMee.Social [OLD]

ONG is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 61,769,713 coins and its circulating supply is 61,754,524 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

