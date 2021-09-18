SONM Market Cap Tops $58.77 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One SONM coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. SONM has a market capitalization of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SONM has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SONM Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

