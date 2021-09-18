SONM [old] Market Cap Tops $53.43 Million (SNM)

SONM [old] (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. SONM [old] has a total market capitalization of $53.43 million and $88,593.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SONM [old] has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00132413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

SONM [old] Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM [old]’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM [old]’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

