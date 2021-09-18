SONO (SONO) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One SONO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SONO has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. SONO has a market capitalization of $5,000.04 and $5.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,973.11 or 0.99939965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00085662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.48 or 0.00830142 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.18 or 0.00412863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00297612 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002043 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00066715 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

