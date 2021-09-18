Sora Hits Market Cap of $81.77 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Sora has a total market cap of $81.77 million and $1.44 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora coin can now be purchased for $236.51 or 0.00486623 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sora has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sora

XOR is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 345,758 coins. The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sora is sora.org . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling Sora

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

