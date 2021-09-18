Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Million

Analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to post $10.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the lowest is $3.51 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $67.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,322,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.35. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.