S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.05% of S&P Global worth $40,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in S&P Global by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.90.

SPGI opened at $446.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.22. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

