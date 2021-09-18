Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $4.12. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 6,366 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.20.

About Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

