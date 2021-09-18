Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 81,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 27,500 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $29,591.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,995 and have sold 49,258 shares valued at $246,351. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spark Networks by 175.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares during the period.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOV. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

