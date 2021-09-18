Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Trading Up 40.1% This Week

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $47,393.87 and approximately $605.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00131156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

