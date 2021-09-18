SparkPoint Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $806,891.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00072444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00121690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00174775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.25 or 0.07182903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,189.87 or 0.99889857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00848707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002637 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

