Spartan Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $51.87 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $51.87 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 83,656,235 coins and its circulating supply is 75,086,686 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

