SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

