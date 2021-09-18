Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00142794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00050329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.40 or 0.00513567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019010 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00042142 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars.

