Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.56

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.56 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.93). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90), with a volume of 652,340 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £364.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.77.

In other news, insider James Bunn purchased 35,981 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,826.89 ($32,436.49).

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.