SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.23

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $5.40. SPI Energy shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 385,808 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPI. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,479,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

