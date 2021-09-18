SPINDLE (SPD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $767.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $518,734.00 and approximately $767.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,447.47 or 0.99981829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00080603 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00833880 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.62 or 0.00420206 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.35 or 0.00299971 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00067530 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.