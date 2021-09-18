Splintershards (SPS) Trading Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $37.10 million and $2.29 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Splintershards has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

