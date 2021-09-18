Spore (SPORE) Achieves Market Cap of $6.78 Million

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Spore has traded up 46.5% against the dollar. One Spore coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $47,425.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00132110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

Spore is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

