Sportcash One (SCONEX) Price Hits $0.0415 on Major Exchanges

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Sportcash One has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $526,955.45 and $34,383.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sportcash One alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00121457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00174732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.91 or 0.07100302 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,204.48 or 0.99846972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.95 or 0.00867781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sportcash One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sportcash One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sportcash One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.