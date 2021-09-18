Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Short Interest Update

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SEAH stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.00. 347,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,974. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

