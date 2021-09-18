Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Short Interest Down 33.6% in August

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 896,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SV opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

