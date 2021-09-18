Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.59

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.59 and traded as high as C$49.32. Sprott shares last traded at C$48.90, with a volume of 45,573 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SII. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price target on Sprott in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 67.22%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

