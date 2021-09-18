SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $149.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $150.34. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.84 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

