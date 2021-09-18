SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.84 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $150.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.43.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

