SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPX FLOW stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of SPX FLOW worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

