Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,240 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $21,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Square by 4.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Square by 63.1% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Square by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $255.79 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.31 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.77 and a 200-day moving average of $241.16.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.58.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.