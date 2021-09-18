Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002657 BTC on major exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $1.90 million and $37,216.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00134278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00046816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,475,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,581 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

