SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.15

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.15 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 38.52 ($0.50). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 38.52 ($0.50), with a volume of 32,823 shares.

The company has a market cap of £63.27 million and a P/E ratio of -12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.76.

Get SRT Marine Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Richard Tucker bought 56,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,705.35 ($25,745.17).

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.