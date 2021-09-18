SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Position Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,263 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.45% of SSR Mining worth $20,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SSR Mining by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,589,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,760,000 after purchasing an additional 896,837 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.