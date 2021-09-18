Stakinglab (LABX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $581.51 and approximately $6.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00022712 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001526 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

