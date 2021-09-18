Standard Protocol Price Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00120630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00173615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.14 or 0.07114588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,912.95 or 0.99814636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.75 or 0.00851529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.